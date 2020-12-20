MCFC blanks HFC

Mumbai City FC maintained its position at the top of the table, with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday.
Mumbai City’s twin strikes came in open play by D. Vignesh and Adam le Fondre. Mumbai City now has 16 points from seven matches. Hyderabad’s first defeat in six matches means it remains on nine points and in sixth place.
What was turning into a quiet first half exploded with a wonderful goal in the 38th minute. Ahmed Jahouh’s long ball from midfield saw Bipin Singh volley to D. Vignesh. The 24-year-old advanced a few steps and fired a powerful left-footer that found the back of the net.
Hyderabad had the best chance to equalise in the 44th minute. A fine cross by Akash Mishra found Mohamad Yasir in the right place to head in, but he messed it up.
The introduction of forward Liston Colaco early in the second half in place of Nikhil Poojary was expected to change the game, but the second goal put paid to Hyderabad's hopes.
Striker le Fondre made it 2-0 with a firm right-footer on a pass from Rowllin Borges on the left. Thereafter, Mumbai was rock-solid in defence giving Hyderabad not even the whiff of a chance.
The results: Mumbai City 2 (D. Vignesh 38, Adam le Fondre 59) bt Hyderabad FC 0.
Kerala Blasters 1 (Jeakson Singh 90+4) drew with East Bengal 1 (Bakary Kone 13 OG)
Monday’s match: ATKMB vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath