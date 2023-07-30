HamberMenu
Manchester United agree to sign Denmark’s Hojlund from Atalanta: reports

Hojlund joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 Serie A season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign

July 30, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Reuters
Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz. File

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year contract with the option of an extra season, British media said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth 72 million pounds ($92.52 million) and will be United's sixth most expensive signing ever, the reports added.

Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 Serie A season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign.

He becomes United's third signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Chelsea's Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February.

