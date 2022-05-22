Manchester City clinches Premier League 2022 in dramatic fashion

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.

City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gündoğan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in front in the 81st.

At one point even when City was losing, it was still set to defend the title as Liverpool was only drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton. But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place side in front in the 84th minute, which would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not mounted its fightback at the Etihad Stadium. Andy Robertson then sealed Liverpool’s 3-1 win.

Had City conceded a late equalizer, Liverpool would have snatched the trophy away but Pep Guardiola’s side held on for the win in a thrilling climax.

Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies ended in agonizing fashion on Sunday despite coming from behind to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team also needed Manchester City to drop points against Aston Villa — managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard — and the leaders recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 in a dramatic finale at Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool finished a point behind City — just like in the 2018-19 season — and missed out on a record-tying 20th English league championship.

It is still an extraordinary season for Liverpool, which has won both the FA Cup and League Cup and will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid next weekend.

Pedro Neto gave Wolves the lead in the third minute after Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté misjudged a long ball forward, allowing Raul Jimenez to run through and cross for Neto to tap in.

Sadio Mane equalized in the 24th, and Liverpool wound up fulfilling its part of the final-day bargain by scoring through Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson in the final six minutes.