Man City’s Mendy pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested

A file photo of Benjamin Mendy. Image is for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy entered pleas of not guilty to nine charges of sexual assault against six women on Monday.

The 27-year-old denied all the charges, including seven counts of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The attacks are alleged to have taken place at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy’s co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, also entered not guilty pleas to 12 charges relating to the attacks. The trial is set for July 25.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

The France international signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds.

He has played 75 times for the club but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup in 2018.

Mendy was suspended by City after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.