Lionel Messi’s top 10 goals for the blue-and-burgundy

April 18, 2007 — Following the footsteps of Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Messi scored an iconic goal, ghosting through half of Getafe's side. Photo: Getty Images

May 2, 2009 — Messi scored twice in a 6-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Messi got his second goal after exchanging passes with Xavi Hernández. Photo: AP

May 27, 2009 — Messi ensures a header that floats over Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar to seal Barcelona's 2-0 victory in the Champions League final. Photo: AP

Dec. 19, 2009 — Messi used his chest to make a dramatic winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Estudiantes to give Barcelona its first Club World Cup trophy. Photo: AP

April 27, 2011 — Messi dribbled past four defenders before storming the ball past Iker Cassilas to cap a 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals. Photo: Reuters

May 28, 2011 — Messi scored the winning goal against Manchester United- a low, left-footed shot from that gave Messi his Champions League crown Photo: Reuters

May 6, 2015 — Messi tamed Bayern Munich with two goals in a 3-0 win at the Champions League semifinals. After throwing defender Jerome Boateng off balance, Messi scored his second goal over Manuel Neuer. Photo: Reuters

May 30, 2015 — In spite of being hemmed in on the touchline by three Athletic Bilbao defenders, Messi slipped through the opponent’s net, and fired a goal into the post. Barcelona won the Copa del Rey final 3-1. Photo: AP

March 17, 2019 — The goal that earned Messi a standing ovation from Real Betis’ fans: Messi overwhelmed the ball over goalkeeper Pau López and grazed the undersurface of the crossbar. Photo: Reuters