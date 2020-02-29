Late comeback earns Aizawl crucial point

Relegation-threatened Aizawl FC pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind 2-2 draw against host Real Kashmir FC in the I-League here on Saturday.
The Snow Leopards were given the lead by Scotsman Mason Robertson in the 36th minute and it was looking quite comfortable for the hosts after Englishman Kallum Higginbotham doubled the lead in the 54th minute.
However, young Rochharzela came up with a double-strike in the 84th (penalty) and 87th minutes to stun the home supporters.
Real Kashmir now has 19 points after 13 games, while Aizawl secured a crucial point to climb just above the relegation zone with 16 points from 14 matches.
The result: Real Kashmir 2 (Mason Robertson 36, Kallum Higginbotham 54) drew with Aizawl FC 2 (Rochharzela 84-P, 87).
