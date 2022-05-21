Kylian Mbappé saga set to end with PSG extension, reports Fabrizio Romano, L’Equipe

Reuters May 21, 2022 19:25 IST

Reuters May 21, 2022 19:25 IST

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe turned down the chance to sign for the coveted La Liga champions deciding to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, with reliable sources providing the update on young French foward’s future

Kylian Mbappé sign PSG extension after heavy Real Madrid transfer speculations, reported Football Transfer Journalist Fabrizio Romano | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe turned down the chance to sign for the coveted La Liga champions deciding to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, with reliable sources providing the update on young French foward’s future

Kylian Mbappe has decided to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, French sport daily L’Equipe reported on Saturday. 🚨 Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He's definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝 #Mbappé



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎.



More to follow - Kylian stays. #PSGpic.twitter.com/rUkFk8jmao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022 The France forward, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid. L’Equipe said a new contract, which is likely to tie him to the French champions until 2025, had not been signed yet.



Our code of editorial values