Kylian Mbappé saga set to end with PSG extension, reports Fabrizio Romano, L’Equipe
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe turned down the chance to sign for the coveted La Liga champions deciding to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, with reliable sources providing the update on young French foward’s future
Kylian Mbappe has decided to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, French sport daily L’Equipe reported on Saturday.
The France forward, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid.
L’Equipe said a new contract, which is likely to tie him to the French champions until 2025, had not been signed yet.
