Kerala Blasters to temporarily stop its women’s team’s activities

June 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Blasters women’s team has borne the brunt of its men’s squad’s controversial actions in the Indian Super League this year.

Days after the All India Football Federation rejected the Blasters’ appeal against the Rs. 4 crore fine for its walkout in an ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC in March, the club’s management announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily stopping its women’s team’s activities following the huge financial blow.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women’s team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our club,” the Blasters said in a statement.

The Blasters women’s team was launched in August 2022 and it finished third in the Kerala Women’s League.

“After a very encouraging first season, this year the club had plans for increased investments for our women’s team. These included a foreign pre-season tour accompanying our men’s team, player exchanges, exposure tours and so much more.

“However, the financial sanctions have presented us with an unfortunate challenge. As a club, we must prioritise the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability,” explained the club.

“We deeply regret that we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful evaluation of the current circumstances. The club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the club.”