Kerala Blasters FC signs Rohit Kumar

Kerala Blasters FC has signed Delhi midfielder Rohit Kumar for the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 23-year-old, who started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School, played for Hyderabad FC in the ISL last season and for FC Pune City earlier.

“Joining the Blasters was an easy decision since I’ve always wanted to play for the club.

“I hope to improve as a player to contribute to the vision of the club,” said Rohit.

“Rohit is yet another quality addition to our midfield. I hope he explores his full potential with the team and we are ready to support him in the best possible manner,” said Karolis Skinkys, the club’s sporting director.