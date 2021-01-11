Kerala Blasters cashes in on Jamshedpur’s errors

It was all about excellence during set-pieces and goalkeeper errors on Sunday as 10-man Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
With teammate Lalruatthara sent off after receiving a second yellow in the 67th minute, Kerala forward Jordan Murray completed a brace within three minutes, scoring in the 79th and 82nd.
The Australian’s first goal came off a Jessel Carneiro throw-in which was headed away by JFC defender Stephen Eze. The ball eventually fell to KBFC’s Facundo Pereyra, whose shot was diverted by Rehenesh towards Murray, who found the back of the net.
The 25-year-old attacker then extended the lead through another move involving Pereyra, who sent in a through-ball into the box. Rehenesh once again messed up a straightforward save as he failed to collect the ball.
Nerijus Valskis pulled a goal back in the 84th as he headed home a Mohammad Mobashir cross from the right. But it wasn’t enough for The Men of Steel.
The result:
Jamshedpur FC 2 (Nerijus Valskis 36, 84) lost to Kerala Blasters 3 (Costa Nhamoinesu 22, Jordan Murray 79, 82).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath