‘Keep a cool head and a fiery heart’

ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said keeping “a cool head and a fiery heart” is the mantra to succeed against the challenge of Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final.

“This is a league with playoffs and in this format we have to get our best form in the final.

“So I would advice my team to play with a cool head and a fiery heart to achieve the target,” Habas said on the eve of the final.

When asked about the inconsistencies visible in some of his side’s performance, Habas retorted by saying, “If there are no problems then we can do a Liverpool.”

Learn from mistakes

The ATK head coach said this referring to Liverpool FC’s outstanding run in the Premier League. “But again, Liverpool lost to Atletico Madrid (in Champions League). This is football and we have to analyse the mistakes and correct them as far as possible to bring up a better performance,” he said.

When it came to motivating the side in a match that will be played closed doors, Habas said football is not bigger than health issues. “This (the Corona Virus scare) is a worldwide problem and health is more important than football. We have to accept that and move on,” he said.