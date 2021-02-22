Jofra Archer supports rest and rotation policy

Jofra Archer, the England speedster who missed the second Test against India, has said rest and rotation is absolutely necessary considering the international calendar and life in a bio-secure bubble.
“I think it’s necessary, especially during COVID and stuff, there’s a lot of quarantine periods. If you hit a good run with the form and then you have to travel with the quarantine, I think rest and rotation is necessary for now,” he said on Monday.
England is slated to play at least 17 Tests this year, besides the T20 World Cup.
Thorpe backs Stokes
Despite R. Ashwin having dismissed England all-rounder Ben Stokes a whopping 10 times, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe has backed Stokes to overcome the mini-battle against India’s premier off-spinner.
“I mean not just for the left-handers, if the pitch spins, he (Ashwin) is obviously dangerous for left- and right-handers. He is a fine bowler in those conditions as well,” Thorpe said.
“It is a challenge. Ben actually has, at times, different styles of playing. He can build into an innings as well. I think Ben also has that ability to put a bowler on the backfoot as well, that is something which he certainly should not forget.”
