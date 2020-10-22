Football

ISL to kick off on Nov. 20

The 2020-21 Indian Super League season will kick off on November 20, the organisers announced on their Twitter handle on Thursday. The competition will take place in a bio-secure environment across three venues in Goa.

The format — after SC East Bengal’s addition as the 11th team — still remains undecided while the match schedule has to take into account the continental commitments of FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, India's representatives in Asia next year.

The Asian Champions League, where FC Goa will play, is scheduled to begin in February. Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup group stage matches commence in March, while the qualifiers for the same competition, in which BFC will participate, start in February.

