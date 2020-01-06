ISL | Odisha downs Chennaiyin

Odisha FC beat former champion Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in a crucial Indian Super League clash to remain in the hunt for a top four spot here on Monday.

First-half goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga (37th) and Vinit Rai (41st) were enough for Josep Gombau’s side to make it three wins out of their last four matches.

Odisha FC (15 points from 11 matches) has climbed to within a point of fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.