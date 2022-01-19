ISL | Mahesh’s brace gives East Bengal first win

Thursday’s ATK MB-KBFC game postponed

Naorem Mahesh Singh scored two fine goals to help SC East Bengal down a strong FC Goa 2-1 and register its maiden win in an ISL-8 fixture at Bambolim on Wednesday. The new Spanish coach Mario Rivera proved lucky for East Bengal which finally tasted success after remaining winless for 11 matches. The win saw SC EB, with nine points in 12 matches, move to the 10th spot and push NEUFC to the bottom on goal difference.

SC EB utilised its opportunities to take a 2-1 lead in the first half. Naorem Mahesh Singh opened the scoring for SC EB in the ninth minute when Goa captain Edu Bedia’s poor back-pass allowed the SC EB forward a free run inside the box.

Goa found the equaliser in the 37th minute, thanks to the fine coordination shown between its Spanish strikers Jorge Ortiz and Alberto Noguera. The Goans built their attack on the right flank before Ortiz’s superb through pass to Noguera saw the latter chip the ball past East Bengal ’keeper Arindam Bhattacharya all ends up.

Five minutes later, the unmarked Mahesh showed great opportunism as he intercepted a long diagonal pass from young Goa defender Anwar Ali and fired home a left-footer.

COVID-19 hit the tournament again as Thursday’s game between ATK MB and Kerala Blasters was postponed.