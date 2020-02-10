Football

ISL | Leudo saves NEUFC’s blushes

Jose Leudo’s 88th-minute strike helped NEUFC hold Jamshedpur FC 3-3 in a thrilling ISL match here on Monday.

The hosts had gone ahead through Federico Gallego in the fifth minute before JFC’s David Grande made it 1-1 in the 45th minute.

Quick trikes

Redeem Tlang gave NEUFC the lead again in the 77th minute before two goals in the space of three minutes from Noe Acosta (82) and Memo Moura (85) seemed to have sealed it in JFC’s favour before Leudo’s goal.

NEUFC is second from bottom with 13 points from 15 matches while Jamshedpur is seventh with 17 from 16 games.

The result:

NEUFC 3 (Federico Gallego 5, Redeem Tlang 77, Jose Leudo 88) drew with Jamshedpur FC 3 (David Grande 45, Noe Acosta 82, Memo Moura 85).

