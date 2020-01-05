ISL | Kerala Blasters blow away Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters, trailing by a goal, bounced back to thrash Hyderabad FC 5-1 in their ISL match at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Captain Bartholomew Ogbeche scored twice in the stunning win and the result helped the Kerala side climb from ninth to seventh with 11 points from 11 games.

It was Blasters’ second victory in this edition and it ended more than a 75-day wait — the first had come in the season-opener.

Hyderabad remained last with five points from 11.

The result: Kerala Blasters FC 5 (Bartholomew Ogbeche 33 & 75, Vlatko Drobarov 39, Messi Bouli 45, Seityasen Singh 59) bt Hyderabad FC 1 (Deyvison da Silva 14).