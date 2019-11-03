ISL | Jamshedpur FC holds Bengaluru to a goalless draw

Subrata Paul put out an untiring vigil at the Jamshedpur FC goal to help the host hold defending champion Bengaluru FC to a goalless draw, here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday.

The former India goalkeeper made a series of spectacular saves to deny the visitor its first win of the tournament.

Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri tested Paul with a long-ranger as early as in the sixth minute. Jamshedpur formed a fine counter-attack, but a fine attempt from Sergio Castel found the post.

Paul’s best yet came when Bengaluru FC launched a barrage of attacks in the first quarter of the action. In what was essentially a contest between two alumni of the Tata Football Academy — Paul and Sandhu — at either post, Paul emerged the better pupil, reading and anticipating the Bengaluru FC attacks.

Paul denied Bengaluru defender Juanan in the 13th minute, catching his header from point-blank range. Seven minutes later, he palmed out Harmanjot Khabra’s goal-mouth attempt before coming to justify the moniker of ‘Spiderman’ once again in the injury-time, clearing a rasping drive from Bengaluru forward Rafael Augusto.

By the 55th minute of the match, Bengaluru had made almost a dozen attempts at the Jamshedpur goal, only to find Paul blocking all the passages.

Just as a harried Bengaluru appeared to relax its attack, Jamshedpur found two good opportunities which were saved by Sandhu. The India international blocked the 54th minute effort from midfielder Mohammad Mobashir before making a great reflexive save on an acrobatic attempt from the host forward Farukh Choudhary.

Paul was at it again in the 76th minute when Bengaluru substitute Ashique Kuruniyan had a free run at the Jamshedpur goal. The Bengaluru left winger was outdone by the former, who seemed to have a remedy for every situation.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 0 drew with Bengaluru FC 0.