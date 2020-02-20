Football

ISL | HFC wallops NEUFC

Hyderabad FC brought its Indian Super League season to a conclusion with a thumping 5-1 win against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

The result: NUEFC 1 (Andrew Keogh 35) lost to Hyderabad FC 5 (Liston Colaclo 12, 41, Marcelinho 13, 88, Mohammed Yasir 55).

Comments
