Football

ISL | Churchill edges 10-man Gokulam, tops the first phase

The unbeatables: Churchill deserved a salute for its consistency in the opening phase.  

Churchill Brothers clinched the top spot in the first phase of the I-League, downing 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 in the final round match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

For Churchill, Luka Majcen found the target twice while Kingslee Fernandes scored once.

Gokulam made a late comeback with Philip Adjah and Jithin M.S. scoring once each, but failed to pick up a point from the contest.

The Kerala outfit was reduced to 10 men in the 30th minute when Vincy Barretto was ejected after a direct red card.

Churchill remained the only unbeaten side (six wins, four draws) and finished on top with 22 points from 10 matches. Roundglass Punjab FC, which beat NEROCA FC 1-0 in its final outing later in the evening, took the second spot with 18.

Real Kashmir FC claimed the third spot with 17 points, while there was a three-way tie between Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam and TRAU FC who ended up with 16 points each.

Sporting took the fourth spot on better head-to-head record while Gokulam and TRAU completed the top six who will play in a round-robin format to decide the champion.

The bottom five — Aizawl FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennai City FC, NEROCA and Indian Arrows — will figure in the relegation round.

The results: Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Philip Adjah 80, Jithin M.S. 90+2) lost to Churchill Brothers 3 (Luka Majcen 26, 87-pen, Kingslee Fernandes 53).

NEROCA FC 0 lost to Roundglass Punjab FC 1 (Papa Diawara 65).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 10:49:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/isl-churchill-edges-10-man-gokulam-tops-the-first-phase/article33965735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY