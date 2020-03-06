ISL: CFC favourite to make the final

Under head coach Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has turned things around in a manner seldom witnessed in the short history of ISL.

From being ninth in the table after the first six matches, CFC has fought back in style and remained unbeaten in its last nine games — a club record.

With a 4-1 cushion over FC Goa from the semifinal first leg in Chennai, CFC is brimming with confidence and will be the favourite in the second leg at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Goa now needs to win by a margin of more than three goals to make it to the summit clash. The 53-year-old Coyle sounded optimistic of the away team’s chances of making it to the final.

“In the last eight games, we took more points than anybody.

“We know we have good players, we have shown the desire and fire. We didn’t lose in the last five away games where we have shown different aspects to our play,” he said. CFC forward Andre Schembri described the change in club’s fortunes to the change in management. “There was a change in management, a change of philosophy and a change of mindset, and a change of culture,” he said.

Fight to finish

Meanwhile, Goa’s interim coach Clifford Miranda insisted that though it might appear difficult his team would fight till the finish.

“To overcome the deficit, we have to fight till the final whistle. But this particular game has a different dynamic. We have our back to the wall. We will try everything we have,” he said.

Goa has been strengthened with the return of three key players — Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia — all of whom missed the first leg. Miranda was happy to have them back.

“Their absence was felt not in terms of scores but as a group. It is a different environment when you have all the players,” he said.

Remain confident

Boumous exhorted his teammates to remain confident.

“We need to be confident. It’s not easy but we can do it. There is no dearth of motivation, we have to manage the mental side and keep calm during the game,” he said.

CFC will be eager to ride on the momentum while the home team would depend on the team’s innate attacking strengths and home support.