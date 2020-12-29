ISL | CFC, ATKMB play out a drab draw

Both adopt a defensive approach in the barren encounter

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) played out a goalless draw in a match where both teams preferred to sit back and hold their fort in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

There was not much to separate the two teams as they kept their defence tight while trying to pursue a counter-attack now and then.

ATKMB started with five men at the back and came with a plan not to give CFC much room to create chances like it is used to, especially in the wings.

Despite that, CFC had its first opening in the fifth minute when skipper Rafael Crivellaro played a one-two with Jakub Sylvestr, with latter sending in a final through-ball to the captain.

However, the Brazilian, shooting with his weak right foot, could only find the goalkeeper in the near post. He would have been better off passing the ball to Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Within moments, Crivellaro was again in action and this time he found Chhangte with a cross from the right. The Indian, however, shot the ball wide at the far post.

At the half-hour back, there was a moment of brilliance from ATKMB’s Edu Garcia who sent in a fine cross from the right as David Williams ran into the box. However, the latter’s touch went wide even as he was challenged by Regan Singh. ATKMB may have felt it deserved a penalty.

In the second half, CFC went even more defensive and did its best to keep any potential threat from a pressing ATKMB at bay. Neither team created any significant chances to score.

Even when CFC tried its best against the run of play, ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja was ready for the task on the few occasions he was threatened.

The result: CFC 0 drew with ATKMB 0.

Wednesday’s match: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.