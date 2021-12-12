ISL 2021 | Koman saves Chennaiyin’s blushes

His superb strike helps team share honours with ATK MB

Vladimir Koman’s brilliant equaliser just before half-time ensured Chennaiyin FC remained unbeaten in Season 8 of the Indian Super League as it played out a 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Koman, who scored CFC’s first goal of the season against Hyderabad FC, netted the crucial goal in the 45th minute, cashing in on ATK MB’s defensive lapse.

Anirudh Thapa’s quick throw-in to Lukasz Gikiewicz deflected off him and fell in no man’s land. Koman quickly seized the ball and fired home to the far right corner from the edge of the box as the ATK MB players were caught napping.

CFC, the two-time champion, could have gone ahead in the 29th minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte dodged past two defenders on the left to set up Thapa, but the CFC skipper’s shot deflected off a defender and went wide.

Earlier, ATK MB had gone ahead in the 18th minute when Roy Krishna released a beautiful ball from the centre to Liston Colaco, who produced a brilliant run on the left flank and shot to the roof of the net.

In the second half, ATK MB had an opportunity when Krishna produced a piece of magic near the edge of the box, threading a ball to Hugo Boumous, but the latter’s shot was off-target.

After that, CFC was in complete control never allowing ATK MB to press ahead.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Liston Colaco 18) drew with Chennaiyin FC 1 (Vladimir Koman 45).

Today’s match: SC EB vs Kerala Blasters, 7.30 p.m.