ISL 2021-22 | Irshad helps NEUFC hold MCFC

Mumbai City FC’s pursuit for a win extended to six games as NorthEast United FC held it to a 1-1 draw at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Tuesday. Des Buckingham’s side broke the deadlock initially, with Ahmed Jahouh, scoring from the spot in a match in which it missed its key striker Igor Angulo.

MCFC began controlling the game from kick off and did not have to wait long for a breakthrough as Vikram Pratap Singh earned a penalty just before the cooling break in the first half.

The Indian forward made a run into the NEUFC box and went down after kicking NEUFC defender Mashoor Shereef. The referee pointed to the spot instead of awarding a free-kick in NEUFC’s favour. Jahouh put Mumbai in front with a cool finish.

After the goal, it was a tale of missed opportunities for Mumbai and some great goalkeeping from NEUFC captain, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who returned to action after over a month.

Khalid Jamil’s men put their foot on the gas in the second half and got their results when ‘super-sub’ Mohamed Irshad buried the ball in the bottom corner, after receiving the ball from a corner kick, helping NEUFC share the honours.


