ISL 2021-22 | HFC edges out OFC in thriller

Hyderabad side retains the top spot with 3-2 win

It was a tale of two halves as Hyderabad FC won 3-2 against Odisha FC to stay on top of the league standings with 23 points from 13 matches. Odisha started the match well, but Hyderabad started to find its feet from the 20-minute mark.

However, it was Odisha which struck first through Jerry Mawihmingthanga in the 45th minute. Nandhakumar Sekar charged down the left flank and whipped in a low cross. Jerry, at the front-post, flicked the ball home through the legs of goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

The second half belonged to Hyderabad. It did not take much time to grab the equaliser after the break. In the 51th minute, Akash Mishra found Chianese with a pin-point cross and the latter guided the ball into the net.

In the 70th, Hyderabad skipper Joao Victor gave his team the lead, showing good skill to control the ball and lash it into the top corner on the turn. Akash Mishra made it 3-2 three minutes later when he met Yasir Mohammad's cross and guided the ball home.

Odisha substitute Jonathas pulled one back in the 84th minute, curling the ball in after receiving a pass from another substitute Redeem Tlang. However, Hyderabad held firm after that.