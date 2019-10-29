ISL 2019 | Jamshedpur keeps winning at home

Jamshedpur FC kept its winning momentum at home intact when it downed Hyderabad FC 3-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Tuesday. Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel found the target for the host while Marcelinho scored the lone goal for the visitors.

The first half ended with honours even as the host conceded an equaliser in the last minute. Jamshedpur took control of the action early in the match with its Spanish trio of Aitor Monroy, Francisco Medina (Piti) and Castel showing good coordination in the zone.

First opening

The host found the first opening in the 10th minute when Mobashir Rehman set a long through-pass to find Farukh Choudhary. But the latter failed to convert the opportunity in a one-on-one situation with Hyderabad goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, who blocked Choudhary’s attempt.

With the Jamshedpur midfield keeping up goal-bound supplies at regular intervals, the Indian striker showed that he is a quick learner when he found the net off the third chance in the 34th minute.

Castel created the move making a nice interception and released Piti on top of the box. The latter’s attempt was saved by Kamaljeet. However, Farukh was in the right position to avail the clearance and quickly sent the ball past the goalkeeper.

Hyderabad finally found the equaliser at the stroke of half-time when its Brazilian striker Marcelinho came up with a solo effort.

Jamshedpur returned with a greater resolve after the break and regained the lead through young Aniket Jadhav in the 62nd minute. Coming in as substitute in the 58th minute, the under-17 World Cup campaigner for India finished with a sharp left footer, on a Farukh assist, to score his first ISL goal.

Keeping up the tempo Castel got one in his own name in the 75th minute to complete the impressive scoreline for Jamshedpur, which won its second successive match at home.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 3 (Farukh Choudhary 34, Aniket Jadhav 62, Sergio Castel 75) bt Hyderabad FC 1 (Marcelinho 45).