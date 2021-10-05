Football

Indian women lose to Tunisia in friendly

The Indian women’s football team lost to lower-ranked Tunisia 1-0 in an international friendly match here on Monday.

Heuij scored the all-important goal for Tunisia in the eighth minute from a free kick and the Indians could not find the target in reply despite making a lot of effort. Tunisia is ranked 77th in the FIFA chart as against India’s 57th.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 on Saturday in the team’s first overseas friendly since Thomas Dennerby took charge. But the team produced a disappointing show against Tunisia.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

The win against 100th ranked UAE on Saturday was India’s first of the year. The Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year.

The result: Tunisia 1 (Heuij 8) bt India 0.


Comments
