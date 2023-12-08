HamberMenu
ISL-10 | East Bengal looks to preserve momentum against Punjab FC

December 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Consistency: Cuadrat’s men will be vying to retain the form they showed against NEUFC.

Consistency: Cuadrat’s men will be vying to retain the form they showed against NEUFC. | Photo Credit: X@eastbengal_fc

Rejuvenated by a big win in the previous outing, East Bengal will aim to preserve the momentum when it meets Punjab FC in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

EBFC, which beat NorthEast United FC 5-0 in its last match at the same venue, needs the full quota of points from its second successive home assignment to keep its aspiration of reaching the knock-out stage alive.

Having lost thrice and drawn twice in its seven appearances in the League so far, East Bengal will be looking to add another win to its previous two and bring some consistency in its performance.

It will be an interesting duel as the opponent, Punjab FC, looks for its first win of the tournament after having managed four draws in its eight appearances so far. The defending I-League champion has impressed with its performance after being promoted but has failed to find the right combination to snap up its first victory in its debut season.

“We understand that it was just a victory at home (the previous one against NEUFC). When you come from four winless games, one match is not going to put you in the sky. We are conscious that we have to keep doing our work,” EBFC coach Carles Cuadrat said.

