Indian Super League | Chhangte, Thapa star for Chennaiyin FC

Power the side to a 2-1 win over a spirited NEUFC

A goal each from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa on either side of the break helped Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at Fatorda on Monday.

In a hard-fought match, two moments of individual brilliance gave CFC its second win in as many matches. NEUFC, as indicated by assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew at a media interaction on Sunday, started positively and dominated possession in the opening 30 minutes.

Damjanovic’s tackle

NEUFC had a golden chance in the 20th minute when Federico Gallego set up Mathias Coureur, who had just the goalkeeper to beat. However, CFC defender Slavko Damjanovic made a sliding tackle to save his side. In the 41st minute, Chhangte latched on to a deflection off a NorthEast player and slammed home from the edge of the box. The ball hit the crossbar before finding the back of the net and giving CFC the lead.

However, NEUFC drew level immediately after the break when Mashoor Shereef’s superb throw-in was headed home by Suhair VP.

CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who reacted late, charged towards the ball and missed it completely, allowing Suhair to score.

CFC slowly got back into the groove. In the 74th minute, Thapa cashed in on an assist from Mirlan Murzaev with a brilliant first touch to send the NEUFC ’keeper one way before drilling home the winner.

The result: NorthEast United FC 1 (Suhair 50) lost to Chennaiyin FC 2 (Chhangte 41, Thapa 74).

Tuesday’s match: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, 7.30 p.m.