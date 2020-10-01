Indian Super League: Anuj, Nikhil extend deal with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC has extended the contracts of Anuj Kumar (19) and Nikhil Prabhu (22) ahead of the upcoming ISL. The duo has each signed extensions till the end of 2022-23 season.

Anuj was part of the Hyderabad FC squad in the ISL last season. The youngster spent the latter part of 2019-20 on loan with Indian Arrows and has penned a two-year extension to his existing contract with the club.

“I am very excited to be a part of the project at HFC with a lot of good Indian young players at its core. I hope I can remain at the club for years to come and it is now time for me to repay the faith that the club has shown in my abilities,” Anuj said.

Nikhil joined the club last season. The Hyderabad-born youngster skippered the reserves in the 2nd Division League, registering a goal in five games.

“I am happy to have signed a long-term deal with Hyderabad FC. My family is from here and I feel a connection with the club and the city. I am proud to have captained the reserve side last season and am excited to represent a city with such amazing football history,” said Nikhil, after penning the new three-year deal.