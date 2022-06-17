Indian football | U-17 women’s team to play Italy, Netherlands ahead of World Cup

PTI June 17, 2022 16:11 IST

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, the hosts will play two tournaments during their Europe exposure tour, where they will face Italy and the Netherlands among other nations

The India U-17 women’s team that will play two tournaments in Europe before the World Cup in India | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

India's U-17 women's team will travel to Italy and Norway for competing in two tournaments as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. India is hosting the U-17 Women's World Cup in October-November. The young tigresses will play two tournaments during their exposure tour – the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22-26 and Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1-7. This will be the first time the team is participating in the Nordic tournament. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball) India will face Italy on June 22 at the Gradisca d'lsonzo Stadium. Apart from India, Chile, Italy and Mexico will also be participating in the event, according to a press release issued by All India Football Federation. In the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway, eight teams will compete against each other — Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden. India will face Netherlands on July 1 at the Strommen Arena. Head Coach Thomas Dennerby who took charge of the team earlier this year has selected 23 players who will be playing the international games. Indian squad Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu. Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.



