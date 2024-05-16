GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri to retire after World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6

Sunil Chhetri, who made his debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for India. He is India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player.

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri training. The footballer has announced his retirement from football

File picture of Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri training. The footballer has announced his retirement from football | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a glorious two-decade career.

The long-serving national team captain announced his decision via a video he posted on his social media accounts.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri: Indian football’s centre of gravity

India are currently second in Group A with four points, behind leaders Qatar.

"The match Against Kuwait is the Last," the 39-year-old Chhetri said while announcing his decision to retire.

Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.

Chhetri, who made his debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for the country. He will leave the scene as India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player. He is also third in the list of goal scorers among active players behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

