HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T raids ex-IFA secretary's premises over financial irregularities in liquor trade

"Our officers are speaking with Ganguly and scrutinising documents related to the trade of IMFL (Indian-made Foreign Liquor) with which he was associated," the official said.

December 11, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at premises associated with former Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly in connection with its ongoing probe into financial irregularities in the foreign liquor trade, an official said.

I-T officials were checking relevant documents and speaking with Ganguly at his Dhakuria residence, around which a cordon was laid by jawans of central forces since morning.

"Our officers are speaking with Ganguly and scrutinising documents related to the trade of IMFL (Indian-made Foreign Liquor) with which he was associated," the official said.

Searches were also underway at a couple of offices associated with Mr. Ganguly in Ballygunge and Cossipur areas of Kolkata, he said.

Mr. Ganguly, who held the post of IFA secretary for three terms spanning 12 years, could not be reached for reaction. He had stepped down from the post in 2019.

Related Topics

Kolkata / IT raids

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.