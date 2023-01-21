I-League: Gokulam posts much needed win, moves to third

January 21, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Gokulam Kerala’s return to its original base proved profitable on Friday. In its first home match at the Corporation Stadium, the defending champion defeated Real Kashmir 2-0.

It was a badly needed win for Gokulam, which had played all its previous home matches at Manjeri. The second goal was netted by one of the latest recruits, Joby Justin.

In a desperate bid to bolster its disappointing frontline, there had been a signing spree by Gokulam in the transfer window. Joby and Eldar Moldozhunusov of Kyrgyzstan had joined the team only a few days ago and shortly before them, the Spanish duo of Omar Ramos and Sergio Mendigutxia had been added.

All that seems to have some difference to the team, but only after the next few games would tell us how much. In this match, against a strong opposition, the host’s attack seemed sharper.

With V.S. Sreekuttan and Farshad Noor combining well to create chances, Kashmir’s defence came under pressure in the opening half. And it was off an excellent cross from the edge of the box by Sreekuttan that resulted in the first goal, with Thahir Zaman heading the ball in. Joby’s goal also came from a header, off a corner kick taken by Omar Ramos.

The win has taken Gokulam to the third spot. It has 21 points, just four behind the leader Sreenidi Deccan. Kashmir, with 18 points, is placed fifth.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 2 (Thahir Zaman 35, Joby Justin 86) bt Real Kashmir 0.