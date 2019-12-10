I-League football | Punjab bests CCFC for its first win

Late strikes from Dipanda Dicka, Thoiba Singh and Sergio Barboza helped host Punjab FC beat defending champion Chennai City FC (CCFC) 3-1, and register its first win of the season, in a I-League encounter here on Tuesday. Pedro Manzi found the net for CCFC.

The sides kicked-off with serious intent, looking to capitalise on the slightest of lapses. Punjab was threatening while in possession, stitching together forward passes while Chennai displayed a calmer approach by playing out from the back.

Opening goal

Dicka replaced Girik Mahesh Khosla in the second-half and the substitution paid dividends, when in the 78th minute, Dicka leapt highest to successfully meet a corner from Sanju Pradhan.

The visitors didn’t give up the chase and in the 85th minute, Manzi, who was in the box, made no mistake in finishing with aplomb.

Punjab had conceded a late equaliser for the second game running, but an 88th minute scramble in the CCFC box was capitalised on by Thoiba.

The icing on the cake was added in the first minute of stoppage time when Makan Winkle Chote’s delivery was spectacularly headed in by a diving Barboza.

Meanwhile in Imphal, East Bengal also earned its first win of the season by outplaying Neroca FC 4-1 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Colado’s brace

Jaime Colado (21st and 52nd) converted twice from the spot while Juan Mera (33rd) and Marcus Espada (65th) also found the target. Boubacar Siaka Diarra scored for the ‘Oranges’ in the 31st minute.

After Tuesday’s matches, East Bengal is in third spot on the table, while Punjab, CCFC and Neroca are placed 5th, 6th and 7th respectively.

The results:

At Ludhiana: Punjab FC 3 (Dipanda Dicka 78, Thoiba Singh 88, Sergio Barboza 90+1) bt Chennai City FC 1 (Pedro Manziu 85).

At Imphal: Neroca FC 1 (Boubacar Siaka Diarra 31) lost to East Bengal 4 (Jaime Colado 21-pen, 52-pen; Juan Mera 33, Marcus Espada 65).