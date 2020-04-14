Football

I-League: final decision on Thursday

The remaining 28 matches of the suspended I-League are set to be cancelled in the wake of the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Mohun Bagan will be officially crowned the champion.

A formal decision is expected to be taken on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 11:43:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/i-league-final-decision-on-thursday/article31342062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY