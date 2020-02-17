I-League | East Bengal downs Arrows

East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 in their I-League game at the Cooperage stadium here on Monday.

While Jaime Colado (5th minute), Asheer Akhtar (62nd minute) and Lalrindika Ralte (67th minute) scored for East Bengal, Vikram Pratap Singh (54th minute) pulled one back for Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation.

In the previous match between the two sides, Arrows had beaten East Bengal 1-0.