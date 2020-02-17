Football

I-League | East Bengal downs Arrows

In the previous match between the two sides, Arrows had beaten East Bengal 1-0

East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 in their I-League game at the Cooperage stadium here on Monday.

While Jaime Colado (5th minute), Asheer Akhtar (62nd minute) and Lalrindika Ralte (67th minute) scored for East Bengal, Vikram Pratap Singh (54th minute) pulled one back for Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation.

In the previous match between the two sides, Arrows had beaten East Bengal 1-0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:21:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/i-league-east-bengal-downs-arrows/article30844948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY