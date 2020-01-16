ISL | Heartbreak for Hyderabad FC at home

Marcelinho’s first-minute goal, the fastest of the season, was to of no avail as host Hyderabad FC frittered away a great start to lose 2-1 agaianst Odisha FC in an ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Wednesday.

For the sparse holiday crowd, there was something to cheer straight away as Marcelinho showed great opportunism to slot in a right-footer, from a very difficult angles, past Odisha custodian Dorronsoro.

But, Odisha fought back and Aridane Santana capitalised on a goalmouth melee to get the equaliser in the 15th minute.

Hyderabad FC had a chance to nudge ahead but Bobo, who had a forgetful evening, failed to convert the a spot kick in the 33rd minute after Nestro’s cross deflected off defender Sarangi’s arm.

Odisha took the match-winning lead in the 45th minute when Dimple Bhagat committed a serious foul on an advancing Santana and the Spaniard slotted in the resultant penalty. For Odisha, it was a fourth- straight win, while the home team are stuck at the bottom with just a win from 13 games.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Marcelinho 1) lost to Odisha FC 2 (Aridane Santana 15, 45).