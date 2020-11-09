Hat-trick hero Soler makes Real pay the penalty at Valencia

Watkins nets twice as Aston Villa posts a comprehensive win over Arsenal in the Premier League

Real Madrid was thrashed 4-1 at struggling Valencia on Sunday as Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties to raise further doubts over LaLiga’s reigning champion.

Real took the lead through Karim Benzema but presented Valencia with four gifts at Mestalla, including three spot-kicks and an own-goal scored by Raphael Varane, to fall to another surprise defeat.

This is the first time Real has conceded four goals since letting in five against Barcelona in October 2018 and puts the brakes on a recovery that had followed a rocky start to the season.

Aston Villa stormed into sixth in the Premier League as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates after Bukayo Saka’s own goal opened the scoring for the visitors.

A share of the points with Manchester City has left champion Liverpool in third spot, behind Leicester and Spurs, while City is 10th with a game in hand.

The results:

Premier League: Arsenal 0 lost to Aston Villa 3 (Saka-og 25, Watkins 72, 75).

Serie A: Torino 0 dre with Crotone 0; Bologna 0 lost to Napoli 1 (Osimhen 23); AC Milan 2 (Magnani 27-og, Ibrahimovic 90+3) drew with Hellas Verona 2 (Barak 6, Calabria 19-og).

LaLiga: Valladolid 2 (Orellana 19-pen, Andre 48) bt Athletic Bilbao 1 (Williams 86-pen).

Levante 1 (Morales 51) dre with Alaves 1 (Lucas 4); Valencia 4 (Soler 35-pen, 54-pen, 63-pen, Varane OG-43) bt Real Madrid 1 (Benzema 23).

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Steffen 6, Weghorst 26) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Adamyan 87).

Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Alario 27, 41, Bailey 68, Baumgartlinger 82) bt Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Stindl 18-pen, 31, Lazaro 90).