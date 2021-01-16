ISL | Gritty Hyderabad holds Mumbai to a goalless draw

The latter, however, continues to top the table with 26 points; Marquez’s side remains fourth with 16

Hyderabad FC shut out table-topper Mumbai City FC in an enthralling goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

The Nizams managed its first cleansheet in nine outings, and in the process stopped Mumbai’s run of having scored a goal in its last nine matches. The point extended Mumbai’s lead at the top to six, with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan playing again on Sunday.

Despite having 59 per cent possession in the opening 45 minutes, a Hugo Boumous-less Mumbai struggled to create many openings with Hyderabad denying it space to work with. It’s best chance came in the 11th minute when Bipin Singh was played through on goal, but his extra touch allowed the right-back Asish Rai to make a crucial tackle.

Hyderabad had the best chances in the half, finding the target on four occasions without scoring. Liston Colaco was released down the right side and with two HFC attackers in better goal-scoring positions, the winger struck a shot straight at Amrinder Singh from a narrow angle, instead of squaring the ball to a teammate.

Right after the water break, Chianese beat the offside line to race on to Mohammed Yasir’s lobbed ball over the top, but Amrinder denied the forward with an outstretched foot. Mumbai’s only shot of the half came in the 45th-minute mark, when Adam le Fondre curled a shot from distance into the hands of Laxmikant Kattimani.

After the restart, a tired Mumbai’s frustrations were compounded by Hyderabad’s disciplined approach. Passes were being misplaced, shots being taken from outside the box and clumsy fouls were being committed.

Even when Hyderabad made a mistake it went unpunished. Centre-back Chinglensana Singh was robbed off the ball by Raynier Fernandes and was hurtling through on goal but Odei Onaindia made a last-ditch, sliding tackle to dispossess the attacker.

The result: Mumbai City FC 0 drew with Hyderabad FC 0.

Sunday’s matches: Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC (5 p.m.); FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7.30 p.m.).