Gokulam signs off with a massive win

April 12, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

Gokulam Kerala’s campaign in the I-League ended on a satisfactory note on Friday, with a crushing win by a tennis score against TRAU. The 6-1 victory, however, came far too late for Gokulam, Mohammedan Sporting having already won the title.

The two-time champion finished with 42 points from its 24 games. Mohammadan has 52 points, and Sreenidi Deccan 45, both with a game in hand. TRAU, which ended at the last place in the 13-team league, has 13 points.

Skipper Alex Sanches drew first blood in the 19th minute, off a fine pass into the box from P.N. Noufal. There was more to come from the pacy Noufal, who has been one of the best players in the tournament. He scored in the 28th and 34 minutes, as Gokulam went 4-0 up at half-time.

Though Issahak Seidu pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, injury-time strikes by Matija Bobovic and Nikola Stojanovic increased the margin for Gokulam.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 6 (Alex Sanchez 19, P.N. Noufal 28 & 34, Komron Tursunov 39, Matija Bobovic 90+2, Nikola Stojanovic 90+5) bt TRAU 1 (Issahak Seidu 61).