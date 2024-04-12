GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gokulam signs off with a massive win

April 12, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

Sports Bureau
Noufal scoring one of his two goals for Gokulam Kerala.

Noufal scoring one of his two goals for Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Gokulam Kerala’s campaign in the I-League ended on a satisfactory note on Friday, with a crushing win by a tennis score against TRAU. The 6-1 victory, however, came far too late for Gokulam, Mohammedan Sporting having already won the title.

The two-time champion finished with 42 points from its 24 games. Mohammadan has 52 points, and Sreenidi Deccan 45, both with a game in hand. TRAU, which ended at the last place in the 13-team league, has 13 points.

Skipper Alex Sanches drew first blood in the 19th minute, off a fine pass into the box from P.N. Noufal. There was more to come from the pacy Noufal, who has been one of the best players in the tournament. He scored in the 28th and 34 minutes, as Gokulam went 4-0 up at half-time.

Though Issahak Seidu pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, injury-time strikes by Matija Bobovic and Nikola Stojanovic increased the margin for Gokulam.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 6 (Alex Sanchez 19, P.N. Noufal 28 & 34, Komron Tursunov 39, Matija Bobovic 90+2, Nikola Stojanovic 90+5) bt TRAU 1 (Issahak Seidu 61).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.