Gokulam ends winless run

Gokulam Kerala FC ended its three-match winless run with an emphatic 3-1 win over home favourite East Bengal in an I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium here on Wednesday. Missing two players owing to suspension in the previous loss against Chennai City FC, Gokulam fielded six new names and that helped it get the first win after being without success for over a month.

East Bengal started positively but failed to convert some early opportunities. Gokulam was more successful in its approach and found the lead in the 21st minute when Henry Kisekka latched on to a Naocha Singh assist to net home. The host soon got back into the game with Kassim Aidara finding the equaliser in the 27th minute off a rebound.

Just before the break, a blunder by Marti Crespi saw East Bengal trailing again as the Spanish defender struck the ball into his own net to silence some 9000 home fans.

Despite dominating the proceedings after the break, East Bengal suffered another blow in the 65th minute when Kisekka released captain Marcus Joseph, who found the target off a second attempt after his first was blocked by East Bengal’s goalkeeper.

The result: East Bengal 1 (Kassim Aidara 27) lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Henry Kisekka 21, Marti Crespi 45+1-og, Marcus Joseph 65).