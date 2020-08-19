Former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity passes away

Former India goalkeeper-turned-coach Bhaskar Maity passed away at a Navi Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Maity, 67, had suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday night.

One of the most reliable and stylish goalkeepers in the country in the 1970s and ’80s, Maity made his India debut against Iraq during the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Besides his exploits at the international level, Maity represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1975 to 1979.

He was a regular for Mafatlal SC from 1974 to 1980 before joining Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in 1981.

“It is sad to hear that Bhaskar Maity is no more. His contribution provided immense value. I share the grief,” All India Football Federation president Praful Patel was quoted as saying on AIFF’s Twitter handle.

After retiring in the mid-80s, Maity took over as RCF coach and played a big role in honing the skills of India regulars Khalid Jamil and Abhishek Yadav.

Maity is survived by wife, son and daughter.