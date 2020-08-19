Former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity passes away

Former India goalkeeper-turned-coach Bhaskar Maity passed away at a Navi Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Maity, 67, had suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday night.
One of the most reliable and stylish goalkeepers in the country in the 1970s and ’80s, Maity made his India debut against Iraq during the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok.
Besides his exploits at the international level, Maity represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1975 to 1979.
He was a regular for Mafatlal SC from 1974 to 1980 before joining Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in 1981.
“It is sad to hear that Bhaskar Maity is no more. His contribution provided immense value. I share the grief,” All India Football Federation president Praful Patel was quoted as saying on AIFF’s Twitter handle.
After retiring in the mid-80s, Maity took over as RCF coach and played a big role in honing the skills of India regulars Khalid Jamil and Abhishek Yadav.
Maity is survived by wife, son and daughter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath