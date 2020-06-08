Football | Strict norms in place for resumption of LaLiga

Football

Ready to roll: Lionel Messi and his Barcelona mates would be back in action this weekend.

110 matches set to be completed in six weeks

The action in LaLiga is all set to resume on June 11.

Addressing the Indian media through video conference, the managing director of LaLiga India, Jose Cachaza, announced that 110 matches were scheduled to be completed at 20 grounds in a six-week period, in what he termed “difficult way of finishing the season.”

The matches will be held at 5.30 p.m., 8.30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1.30 a.m. IST.

Limited presence

It was announced that the health of players, officials and support staff would be constantly monitored and only 250 people, including players and television crew, would allowed in the stadiums, which will not have spectators.

While the action on the pitch will not be any different from the past, except for a semblance of social distancing, the bench will have an extension and the players would sport masks.

For the TV audience, and especially for the millions in Asia following the matches on Facebook Live, there will be digitisation to engage the viewers.

“The important message is, we can sort of take control of our lives. A few fans in the stadium would have been good, but we need to keep our guard up against the virus,” said Cachaza.

Cachaza also hoped that Indian cricketers would be hitting the ball soon.

Defending champion Barcelona is leading the table with 58 points from 27 matches, two ahead of Real Madrid.

