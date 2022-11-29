FIFA World Cup 2022 | Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16

November 29, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 02:44 am IST - AL RAYYAN, Qatar

Marcus Rashford’s second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales on Tuesday that sent them into the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners and ended Welsh hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The encounter came to life when Rashford curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute before Phil Foden arrived unmarked at the far post to sidefoot Harry Kane’s cross into the net a minute later.

Rashford then inflicted a final blow when he cut inside and somehow managed to find the net with a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 68th.

England hit three and finish top of Group B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Job done 👏 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

The win moved England to seven points and set up a tie against Senegal in the next round, while Wales finished bottom with one point as their first World Cup in 64 years ended without a victory and only one goal scored in three games.

Teams

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden