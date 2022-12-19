  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe wins Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player; Mbappe takes Golden Boot

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha while Mbappe scored a hattrick

December 19, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Doha

AFP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds the Golden Ball award, Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez holds the Best Young Player award, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove award and France’s Kylian Mbappe holds the Golden Boot award.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds the Golden Ball award, Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez holds the Best Young Player award, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove award and France’s Kylian Mbappe holds the Golden Boot award. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove award while Enzo Fernandez won the Best Young Player award.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

The World Cup final between Argentina and France went into extra time on Sunday after the French roared back from two goals down to bring the score to 2-2.

Lionel Messi stroked home a 23rd minute penalty and Angel Di Maria swept home a superb second for Argentina but defending champions France hit back in the second half as Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and equalised with an acrobatic volley a minute later.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.