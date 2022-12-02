  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Upon learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice

December 02, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

Reuters
Germany players stand on the pitch at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on December 1.

Germany players stand on the pitch at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on December 1.

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the four-times champions were consigned to third in Group E following Japan’s victory over Spain.

Costa Rica deployed a five-man backline but Germany still found a way through in the 10th minute when David Raum floated in a cross that was headed home by Serge Gnabry, who restarted the game quickly fearing goal difference being a factor.

But after learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda arriving late to score the first before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled a second over the line.

Germany’s Kai Havertz grabbed a brace after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points before Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth late in the game but the final results left Japan at the top of the group while Spain finished second.

Teams

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller, Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Guendogan, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry.

