FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs. Iran | Starting line-ups released as kick-off approaches

November 21, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

England and Iran begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar today.

Going into the match, the two national teams have released their line-ups.

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

Also Read | How to stream FIFA World Cup live in India