Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs. South Korea | Neymar boost in an injury-plagued last 16 match

Both Brazil, South Korea have been plagued by injuries but Neymar is expected to start at Qatar’s Stadium 974

December 05, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Ayon Sengupta
Neymar of Brazil acknowledges the fans after the team’s qualification to the knockout stages during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium on December 02, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has indicated that Neymar might be fit to play, recovering well enough from the ankle injury that he had suffered in the first game.

Brazil making it to the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup is no surprise. A loss to Cameroon in its last group game didn’t stop the Selecao from making it past the group stage for the ninth consecutive edition.

The Brazilian journalists, however, were not too pleased with Tite’s “lack of respect for the tournament and other teams” in fielding nine new starters in that game.

That fringe Brazil created chances aplenty, but the goal was missing as those auditioning for a starting role gave a masterclass in wastefulness. Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has worked the hardest in Qatar as the team continues to worry about Neymar’s fitness. He, however, has indicated that Neymar might be fit to play, recovering well enough from the ankle injury that he had suffered in the first game. Tite, was more forthcoming, saying “yes” when asked if Neymar will play during his pre-match press conference.

Brazil will miss Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles as both men are out of the tournament with knee problems. While Richarlison, already the scorer of a wonder goal, will be leading the attack, Telles’s withdrawal and the recurrent hip problem of Alex Sandro might cause a problem to Tite for the position of left back.

South Korea, too, has been plagued by injuries.

Son Heung-min miraculously recovered from a facial fracture to play in Qatar and Hwang Hee-chan has also struggled with a hamstring strain.

