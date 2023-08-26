HamberMenu
FIFA suspends Spanish football president Rubiales

FIFA took this action amid uproar after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup

August 26, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation,

File photo of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, | Photo Credit: Reuters

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, it said on August 26, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but instead said he would not step down, and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss he gave her.

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a statement.

Its disciplinary committee also ordered Rubiales and RFEF officials and employees alike to refrain from contacting or attempting to contact Hermoso or those around her.

The Spanish national team that won the World Cup as well as several other players have said they would not play international matches while Rubiales remains head of the federation.

“The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and (European soccer body) UEFA for due compliance.”

The committee said it would not provide any further information on the disciplinary proceedings until a final decision was taken.

There was no immediate reaction from the RFEF. Reuters has contacted UEFA, where Rubiales is a vice president, for comment. 

